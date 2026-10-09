She made distress call from train. Day later, Assam woman found dead near tracks in Andhra Pradesh

According to the South Coast Railway, under the jurisdiction of which the incident happened, preliminary evidence suggests the woman died after falling off the train. (File Photo)

Around 12.15am on Wednesday, at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, a 20-year-old college student from Assam boarded a train to get back home.

Over the next few hours, she allegedly made several calls to her friends and family members, telling them she was feeling uncomfortable in a coach full of “unruly, inebriated” men.

She also shared a video of the inside of the coach with the friend. Her phone switched off soon after.

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On Thursday, over 24 hours after she was last spoken to, the woman’s body was found near Tekkali in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the South Coast Railway, under the jurisdiction of which the incident happened, preliminary evidence suggests the woman died after falling off the train.