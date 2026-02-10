Assam final voter list 2026: Is your name missing after Special Revision? Here’s what you can do

Assam voter list 2026: With Assam’s updated electoral rolls now published following the Special Revision (SR) exercise, 2.43 lakh names have been deleted from the final list. The revision, carried out ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, has resulted in a notable reduction in the total number of registered electors, prompting concerns and questions from citizens about their voting rights and the steps required to restore them.

Election authorities have clarified that the ongoing exercise in Assam is a Special Revision (SR) and not a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). While both processes aim to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls, a Special Revision primarily focuses on removing ineligible entries and updating existing records, rather than undertaking a fresh enumeration of voters.

Assam election 2026 voter list: How to check voter status

Voters can check whether their name appears in the updated electoral roll through the official election portal or the voter helpline services. These platforms allow users to search by name or voter ID number and also provide details about polling stations and electoral officers.

Election authorities have reiterated that the revision exercise is intended to improve the accuracy of voter lists, not to disenfranchise eligible citizens. They have encouraged voters to verify their details early and complete the necessary formalities well ahead of the election schedule.

CEO Assam voter list 2026: Why names may have been deleted

According to officials, names may be missing from the final rolls for several reasons. These include confirmed deaths, duplication of entries, permanent relocation to another area, or the inability of booth-level officers to verify a voter’s presence at the registered address during field verification. In some cases, voters who had shifted residences without formally updating their address details were also affected.

Must Read | Over 2.4 lakh more names dropped as Assam releases final voter list after Special Revision

During the revision process, booth-level officers conducted house-to-house checks using pre-filled voter data. If a voter was not found at the listed address and no updated information was available, their name may have been marked for deletion after due procedure.

Assam electoral roll 2026: What voters can do if their name is missing

Election officials have emphasised that removal from the final list does not mean a voter has permanently lost the right to vote. There are clear legal remedies available for eligible citizens.

Story continues below this ad

Voters whose names are absent can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6, which is used both for new voter registration and re-inclusion after deletion. Applications can be filed online through the Election Commission’s digital platforms or submitted physically to the local Electoral Registration Officer.

Applicants are required to provide valid proof of identity and current residence. Once submitted, the application is verified by election officials. If objections are raised, the applicant may be asked to appear for a hearing to establish eligibility.

ECI Assam voter list 2026: What if a voter changes address?

For voters who have moved within the same Assembly constituency, address corrections can be made by submitting a Form 8 so that their name appears in the rolls of the correct polling station. Those who have relocated to a different constituency must apply afresh from their new place of residence.

Election authorities have also addressed concerns related to recent eviction drives in parts of Assam. Individuals who have been displaced are required to enrol from their current place of residence and cannot remain registered at an address where they no longer live.

Story continues below this ad

Assam new voter list 2026: Appeals and escalation

If an application for inclusion is rejected at the district level, voters have the option to appeal to higher election authorities within the stipulated timeframe. Officials have urged citizens to act promptly, as delays could affect their ability to participate in upcoming elections.

SIR voter list 2026: How Assam’s revision differs from SIR

While Special Intensive Revision exercises in other states involve comprehensive re-verification of all voters, including fresh documentation, Assam’s process is more limited in scope. Officials have pointed out that the state’s unique legal and administrative context — including matters linked to citizenship verification processes — has influenced the decision to proceed with a Special Revision rather than a full SIR at this stage.