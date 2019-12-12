CAB protest: Train, flight services to Tripura, Assam severely affected

Assam, Dec 11 (ANI): Protestors burn hoarding and wood during their protest strike against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Guwahati on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) Assam, Dec 11 (ANI): Protestors burn hoarding and wood during their protest strike against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Guwahati on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Train services have been severely affected in Assam and Tripura over the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. According to a Northeast Frontier Railway official, three passenger trains have been cancelled and no train is being permitted to go beyond Guwahati.

The decision has been taken in view of the security situation in the region. Several passengers are reportedly stranded in Kamakhya and Guwahati.

“From Delhi and other parts of country trains going towards NF will go normally but return from Guwahati itself. So far NR has cancelled three such trains with journey commencing dates on 15,16 & 17 December,” a spokesperson informed.

As many as 12 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have also been dispatched to the region after a railway station in Dibrugarh’s Chabua, the hometown of the Assam chief minister, was set on fire by protestors late Wednesday night. The Panitola railway station in Tinsukia district was also torched, DG of RPF Arun Kumar told PTI.

The state of Assam and Tripura, witnessing strong protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, was placed under an indefinite curfew. Apart from Guwahati, where Army was deployed, mobile internet services have also been snapped in 10 other districts — Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup as tens of thousands of protesters descended on the streets.

Indigo, Vistara cancels flights

In the wake of the anti-CAB protest, major airlines including Indigo and Vistara cancelled their flights to and from Dibrugarh. “Due to prevailing situation in Assam, flights to/from Dibrugarh are cancelled for today (12th Dec, 2019),” Indigo tweeted.

Vistara airlines have also cancelled several of their flights operating from northeast regions, as per government advice.

According to news agency PTI, several private airlines have also cancelled flights from Kolkata to Assam and other Northeastern states in the wake of the protest.

