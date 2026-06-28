Assam: Heavy rain disrupts rail traffic, check full list of affected trains

Train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari in Assam have been suspended after heavy rainfall affected railway operations. (Image generate using AI)

Assam train services suspended: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations in Assam following heavy rainfall. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Rangiya Division.

According to the NFR, train operations have been suspended after more than 110 mm of rainfall in and around Assam’s Dhemaji district triggered flooding and severe bank erosion, affecting a railway bridge at KM 408/11-13.

It said the bridge, originally built in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge (BG), was in good and safe condition. However, heavy rainfall washed away a large portion of the riverbank, causing one of its piers to become unstable.