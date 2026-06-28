Assam: Heavy rain disrupts rail traffic, check full list of affected trains

Indian Railways has suspended train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari in Assam due to heavy rainfall. Check the latest travel advisory and service updates.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 09:09 PM IST
Train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari in Assam have been suspended after heavy rainfall affected railway operations. (Image generate using AI)Train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari in Assam have been suspended after heavy rainfall affected railway operations. (Image generate using AI)
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Assam train services suspended: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations in Assam following heavy rainfall. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Rangiya Division.

According to the NFR, train operations have been suspended after more than 110 mm of rainfall in and around Assam’s Dhemaji district triggered flooding and severe bank erosion, affecting a railway bridge at KM 408/11-13.

It said the bridge, originally built in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge (BG), was in good and safe condition. However, heavy rainfall washed away a large portion of the riverbank, causing one of its piers to become unstable.

“There is no damage to any train or any injury to any person. This is a low-traffic branch line, and all traffic was already stopped beforehand due to the heavy flooding of the river,” the NFR said.

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Assam: Train services suspended between Murkongselek and Silapathar stations due to heavy rain

The zonal railway further said that train services on the Murkongselek-Silapathar route, under the Tinsukia Division, have also been suspended until further notice.

“Trains on this route will be short-terminated and short originated from Silapathar. Arrangement of buses is being made for transporting willing passengers from Murkongselek to Silapathar,” it added.

Heavy rain disrupts rail traffic in Assam – Full list of affected trains

  • Train No. 15613 Guwahati–Murkongselek (Lachit Express), journey commencing (JCO) June 28, 2026, will be short terminated at Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Silapathar and Murkongselek.
  • Train No. 15895 Rangiya–Murkongselek Express, JCO June 28, 2026, will be short terminated at Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Silapathar and Murkongselek.
  • Train No. 15895 Rangiya–Murkongselek Express, JCO June 29, 2026, will be short terminated at Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Silapathar and Murkongselek.
  • Train No. 15896 Murkongselek–Rangiya Express, JCO June 29, 2026, will be short originated from Silapathar as per its scheduled time and route.
  • Train No. 15813 Murkongselek–Dekargaon Express, JCO June 29, 2026, will be short originated from Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Murkongselek and Silapathar.
  • Train No. 15814 Dekargaon–Murkongselek Express, JCO June 29, 2026, will be short terminated at Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Silapathar and Murkongselek.
  • Train No. 75902 Ledo–Murkongselek DEMU, JCO June 29 to July 1, 2026, will be short terminated at New Sisibargaon and will remain cancelled between New Sisibargaon and Murkongselek.
  • Train No. 75903 Murkongselek–Ledo DEMU, JCO June 29 to July 1, 2026, will be short originated from New Sisibargaon and will remain cancelled between Murkongselek and New Sisibargaon.

NFR opens help desks at railway stations to assist passengers

The zonal railway has also opened help desks at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek stations to provide all necessary assistance to passengers. “The situation is being monitored closely by NF Railway authorities in collaboration with district and state government authorities,” it stated.

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Assam rainfall news

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall at many to most places across Assam on Monday, June 29. Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) to very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm) is also likely at isolated places in the districts of Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Barpeta.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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