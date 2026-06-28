Assam: Heavy rain disrupts rail traffic, check full list of affected trains

3 min readUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 09:09 PM IST
Assam train services suspended: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations in Assam following heavy rainfall. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Rangiya Division.
According to the NFR, train operations have been suspended after more than 110 mm of rainfall in and around Assam’s Dhemaji district triggered flooding and severe bank erosion, affecting a railway bridge at KM 408/11-13.
It said the bridge, originally built in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge (BG), was in good and safe condition. However, heavy rainfall washed away a large portion of the riverbank, causing one of its piers to become unstable.
“There is no damage to any train or any injury to any person. This is a low-traffic branch line, and all traffic was already stopped beforehand due to the heavy flooding of the river,” the NFR said.
Assam: Train services suspended between Murkongselek and Silapathar stations due to heavy rain
The zonal railway further said that train services on the Murkongselek-Silapathar route, under the Tinsukia Division, have also been suspended until further notice.
“Trains on this route will be short-terminated and short originated from Silapathar. Arrangement of buses is being made for transporting willing passengers from Murkongselek to Silapathar,” it added.
Heavy rain disrupts rail traffic in Assam – Full list of affected trains
- Train No. 15613 Guwahati–Murkongselek (Lachit Express), journey commencing (JCO) June 28, 2026, will be short terminated at Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Silapathar and Murkongselek.
- Train No. 15895 Rangiya–Murkongselek Express, JCO June 28, 2026, will be short terminated at Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Silapathar and Murkongselek.
- Train No. 15895 Rangiya–Murkongselek Express, JCO June 29, 2026, will be short terminated at Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Silapathar and Murkongselek.
- Train No. 15896 Murkongselek–Rangiya Express, JCO June 29, 2026, will be short originated from Silapathar as per its scheduled time and route.
- Train No. 15813 Murkongselek–Dekargaon Express, JCO June 29, 2026, will be short originated from Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Murkongselek and Silapathar.
- Train No. 15814 Dekargaon–Murkongselek Express, JCO June 29, 2026, will be short terminated at Silapathar and will remain cancelled between Silapathar and Murkongselek.
- Train No. 75902 Ledo–Murkongselek DEMU, JCO June 29 to July 1, 2026, will be short terminated at New Sisibargaon and will remain cancelled between New Sisibargaon and Murkongselek.
- Train No. 75903 Murkongselek–Ledo DEMU, JCO June 29 to July 1, 2026, will be short originated from New Sisibargaon and will remain cancelled between Murkongselek and New Sisibargaon.
NFR opens help desks at railway stations to assist passengers
The zonal railway has also opened help desks at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek stations to provide all necessary assistance to passengers. “The situation is being monitored closely by NF Railway authorities in collaboration with district and state government authorities,” it stated.
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Assam rainfall news
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall at many to most places across Assam on Monday, June 29. Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) to very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm) is also likely at isolated places in the districts of Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Barpeta.