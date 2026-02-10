Assam SR Electoral Roll LIVE Updates: Final voter list to be published today after special revision; SIR after Assembly polls

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an "extensive" SIR will take place in Assam after the Assembly elections. (File Photo)

ECI SR Voter List 2026 Assam LIVE Updates: The final electoral roll after the Special Revision (SR) in Assam will be published today. Unlike the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) done in 12 other states and UTs, the SR process in Assam was done through door-to-door verification, not form-filling or document submission. For this, a total of 29,656 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were engaged across the state.

Additions and deletions: The draft roll after the SR reflected a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, representing a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025. From January 6 to December 27 last year, the SR recorded 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions. Officials identified 4,78,992 deceased electors, 5,23,680 shifted electors and 53,619 multiple entries during the process. The Election Commission said it will process these names for deletion or shifting only after formal applications during the claims and objections period.

Story continues below this ad ‘Extensive SIR after polls’: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an “extensive” SIR will take place in Assam after the Assembly elections. The Election Commission has also reviewed Assam’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections, expected in March or April, holding a two-day meeting to assess district-level readiness, security arrangements and coordination with enforcement agencies. Live Updates Feb 10, 2026 12:45 PM IST Assam SR Electoral Roll LIVE Updates: 'Extensive' SIR post polls Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an “extensive” SIR will take place in Assam after the Assembly elections. The Election Commission has also reviewed Assam’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections, expected in March or April, holding a two-day meeting to assess district-level readiness, security arrangements and coordination with enforcement agencies. Feb 10, 2026 11:47 AM IST Assam SR Electoral Roll LIVE Updates: Updated figures The draft roll after the SR reflected a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, representing a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025. From January 6 to December 27 last year, the SR recorded 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions. Officials identified 4,78,992 deceased electors, 5,23,680 shifted electors and 53,619 multiple entries during the process. Feb 10, 2026 11:37 AM IST Assam SR Electoral Roll LIVE Updates: SR versus SIR Unlike the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) done in 12 other states and UTs, the SR process in Assam was done through door-to-door verification, not form-filling or document submission. For this, a total of 29,656 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were engaged across the state. Feb 10, 2026 11:22 AM IST Assam SR Electoral Roll LIVE Updates: Final electoral roll to be published shortly The final electoral roll after the Special Revision (SR) in Assam will be published today. Feb 10, 2026 11:17 AM IST Assam SR Electoral Roll LIVE Updates: Follow this space Good morning, follow this space for live updates on publication of Assam SR electoral rolls.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd