Assam mob lynching: Two men suspected of cattle theft beaten to death near Arunachal border

The cows and the vehicle they had used have been recovered, Sonitpur SSP Barun Purkayastha said. (File photo)

Two men were allegedly lynched by a mob over suspicions of cattle theft in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday, in a village close to the border with neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

According to Sonitpur SSP Barun Purkayastha, two men were killed in the mob attack, which took place in the early hours of Friday, while a third was injured. He said two separate cases have been registered — one in connection with the alleged cattle theft and another in connection with the mob lynching — but no arrests have been made in the latter so far.

He also said that though the investigation has found that the deceased had come from Central Assam’s Morigaon district, their identities have not yet been ascertained.