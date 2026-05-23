Assam mob lynching: Two men suspected of cattle theft beaten to death near Arunachal border

Two men were allegedly lynched by a mob over suspicions of cattle theft in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday, in a village close to the border with neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.
According to Sonitpur SSP Barun Purkayastha, two men were killed in the mob attack, which took place in the early hours of Friday, while a third was injured. He said two separate cases have been registered — one in connection with the alleged cattle theft and another in connection with the mob lynching — but no arrests have been made in the latter so far.
He also said that though the investigation has found that the deceased had come from Central Assam’s Morigaon district, their identities have not yet been ascertained.
“We have come to know that there were a large number of people involved in the attack, and since this is a remote forest village, there is no material like CCTV footage that we can rely on to identify the perpetrators,” he said.
The incident took place in the Bhalukpong area, close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
“There was a gang of cattle lifters who entered the village at around 3.30 am and had lifted three cows. When the villagers found out, they started chasing and assaulting them, in which two were killed and one injured. The cows and the vehicle they had used have been recovered,” he said.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More