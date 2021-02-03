Assam sets up panel to probe audio disturbance during PM speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after distributing 'Land Patta' to people during a public meeting, at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar District of Assam, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI File Photo)

The Assam government on Tuesday constituted a three-member high-level committee to investigate the cause of a sound disturbance in the public address system during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at a rally in Sivasagar last month.

On January 23, when Modi was speaking at a ceremony to distribute land patta to over 1 lakh indigenous families, there was a disturbance in the audio and the PM had to say that it needed to be rectified. The committee has been asked by Assam Home and Political Department to submit its report in 15 days.

The committee will also suggest measures to avoid such incidents during VVIP programmes, as per an official statement.