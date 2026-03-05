Assam seat-sharing tangle: Raijor Dal’s first list has candidate from Margherita also claimed by Congress

A day after the Congress announced its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, its ally Raijor Dal released a list of 11 candidates even as a seat-sharing deal is yet to be finalised. The development points to differences between the two parties over seats as both the parties have named candidates from Margherita constituency in Upper Assam.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi does not feature in the party’s first list. The elections to the 126-member House are expected in April.

Raijor Dal – a regional party led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi formed in the aftermath of the 2019-20 agitation in Assam against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act – has named student leader Rahul Chetry as its Margherita candidate. On Tuesday, the Congress had announced Prateek Bordoloi, who is the son of current Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, as its candidate from the same segment. Pradyut Bordoloi had himself represented the Margherita constituency four times until 2016.