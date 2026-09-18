Assam’s Saraighat Bridge revamped after 60 years, Delhi-Guwahati train operations to improve

Saraighat Bridge in Assam: Assam’s historic Saraighat Bridge has undergone a major rehabilitation after more than six decades of service. The Rs 7 crore repair project has been completed to strengthen key parts of the bridge, improve its long-term safety and ensure smoother and more reliable operations on the important Delhi-Guwahati rail route. The rehabilitation work began on July 13, 2026, and was completed on September 15, 2026.

The Saraighat Bridge, commissioned in 1962, is one of the most important railway bridges connecting Assam and the Northeast with the rest of the country. After more than 60 years of continuous service, several parts of the bridge had developed signs of wear and damage.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), inspections found damage to the road deck, expansion joints and some supporting steel members. Cracks and damaged concrete sections had also allowed water to seep into parts of the bridge, causing further deterioration.

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He added that routine repairs were no longer considered sufficient, leading to the decision to undertake a comprehensive rehabilitation project.

Saraighat Bridge gets major structural repairs (Image: NFR) Saraighat Bridge gets major structural repairs (Image: NFR)

Eight expansion joints repaired

According to the railway official, one of the major parts of the work involved repairing eight damaged expansion joints out of the 11 provided on the bridge.

An expansion joint allows a bridge to accommodate movement caused by changes in temperature and other factors. The damaged joints were dismantled and repaired as part of the rehabilitation work.

The supporting steel members were also repaired and strengthened at locations where distress had been observed.

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Road deck repaired

Sharma further said that several portions of the concrete road deck had developed potholes and other signs of damage.

Earlier pothole repairs had been carried out at different times between January and May 2026. However, limited curing time was available because traffic had to continue moving over the bridge. As a result, some repaired sections were damaged again, particularly under the movement of heavily loaded vehicles.

Under the latest rehabilitation project, damaged portions of the deck were dismantled and recast with concrete. The repaired sections were then given adequate curing time to improve their durability.

Saraighat Bridge gets major structural repairs (Image: NFR) Saraighat Bridge gets major structural repairs (Image: NFR)

What does the rehabilitation mean for the Delhi-Guwahati route?

The Saraighat Bridge is a crucial link for the movement of people and goods between the Northeast and the rest of India.

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The latest rehabilitation has addressed several important structural issues, including damaged expansion joints, distressed concrete sections and supporting steel members. The work is aimed at improving the bridge’s long-term reliability and maintaining safe railway operations.

The bridge is also an important part of the Delhi-Guwahati rail connectivity, making its continued structural reliability significant for train movement along the route.

Saraighat Bridge: A historic link to Northeast India

Built across the River Brahmaputra, the Saraighat Bridge has played an important role in connecting Assam and other parts of the Northeast with the rest of the country. The completion of the Rs 7 crore rehabilitation project is aimed at preserving the historic bridge while strengthening it for continued use in the years ahead.