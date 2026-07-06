2 Assam Rifles personnel killed in Manipur militant ambush

. Sources said the militants used explosives, which was followed by firing. (Representational image/File)

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed when militants ambushed their convoy in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, using explosives and gunfire on Monday. The troopers killed were reportedly from the Sangshak post.

According to a police source, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. near Nungsangkhong, about 16 km east of the Ukhrul Police Station. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the attack, conveying his condolences to the families of those killed. “The Government will not tolerate such brutal violence and will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities. Culprits will be arrested and punished as per the law,” he said.