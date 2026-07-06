2 Assam Rifles personnel killed in Manipur militant ambush

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
1 min readUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 07:22 PM IST
assam rifles dead. Sources said the militants used explosives, which was followed by firing. (Representational image/File)
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Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed when militants ambushed their convoy in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, using explosives and gunfire on Monday. The troopers killed were reportedly from the Sangshak post.

According to a police source, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. near Nungsangkhong, about 16 km east of the Ukhrul Police Station. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the attack, conveying his condolences to the families of those killed. “The Government will not tolerate such brutal violence and will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities. Culprits will be arrested and punished as per the law,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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