Assam Rifles team ambushed by militants in Arunachal Pradesh; 1 jawan killed

The attack took place around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah when personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling an area where border fencing work is underway

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 02:27 PM IST
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An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday, officials said.

The attack took place around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah when personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling an area where border fencing work is underway. Preliminary reports suggested involvement of NSCN (K-YA) militants, though there was no official confirmation about the attackers’ identity.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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