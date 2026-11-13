Assam: Retired forest officer on repeated extensions to be put in mines department now

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering... Read More
The Assam government on Thursday told the Gauhati High Court that it has decided not to extend the tenure of retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer MK Yadava – considered a close aide of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma – in the state’s forest department.
Yadava, however, will be re-engaged on contractual basis in the Mines & Minerals Department, the state government informed a division bench of Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma. The bench disposed of the PIL.
Assam-based environmental activist Rohit Choudhury filed a PIL challenging the repeated re-appointment of Yadava in the forest department.
Recording the state’s submission, the order notes, “…the Cabinet has taken a decision not to extend the engagement of (Yadava) as the Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Assam or in any other capacity under the Forest Department. However, (Yadava) is going to (be) re-engage(d) on contractual basis in the Mines & Minerals Department by the Government of Assam.”
Yadava was granted a third post-retirement contractual extension/re-engagement as special chief secretary (forest) earlier this year. This tenure had ended on November 11, Additional Advocate General of Assam PN Goswami told the court.
Notably, the Environment Ministry’s regional office in Shillong in 2025 had directed the Assam forest department to take legal action against Yadava for authorising two commando battalion camps on forest land in “gross violation” of forest laws.
The ministry had held that Yadava had authorised building Assam Police commando battalion camps in the Geleky forest, Sivasagar district, and in Damchera, Hailakandi district, over 26 hectares and 11 hectares of forest land, respectively, in his capacity as then principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest forces (HoFF) in Assam.
On November 11, the Gauhati HC had pointedly inquired from the state as to “what action has been taken by the State Government, if any,” against Yadava following the ministry’s directions to the state “and whether the same had been considered by the concerned authority, at the time of giving the 3rd extension” to Yadava as Special Chief Secretary Forest. The state’s concession comes even as it did not respond on these queries of the court on Thursday.
Flagging a 2018 state government office memorandum that had contemplated post-retirement engagement in “rare and exceptional circumstances”, in his PIL, Choudhury said that it was subsequently modified in 2024. This had come days before Yadava’s superannuation in February 2024. He went on to get three extensions – in February 2024, February 2025 and March this year.
The modification did away with the requirement for an approval by a state-empowered committee for such engagements, if the proposal already had prior approval of the Chief Minister.