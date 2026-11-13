Assam: Retired forest officer on repeated extensions to be put in mines department now

The Assam government on Thursday told the Gauhati High Court that it has decided not to extend the tenure of retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer MK Yadava – considered a close aide of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma – in the state’s forest department.

Yadava, however, will be re-engaged on contractual basis in the Mines & Minerals Department, the state government informed a division bench of Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma. The bench disposed of the PIL.

Assam-based environmental activist Rohit Choudhury filed a PIL challenging the repeated re-appointment of Yadava in the forest department.

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Recording the state’s submission, the order notes, “…the Cabinet has taken a decision not to extend the engagement of (Yadava) as the Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Assam or in any other capacity under the Forest Department. However, (Yadava) is going to (be) re-engage(d) on contractual basis in the Mines & Minerals Department by the Government of Assam.”