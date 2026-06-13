Assam Cabinet restricts Aadhaar issuance for those above 18 to curb illegal immigration

Aadhaar enrolment for those below 18 years of age will continue.

The Assam Cabinet on Saturday decided to stop issuing Aadhaar cards to individuals above the age of 18 in a bid to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining the document.

Addressing a press conference at the Cabinet meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Aadhaar cards would no longer be issued to adults, except in special cases. Such applications will have to be routed through the district commissioner, who will submit a proposal to the state government for approval.

“The government will then decide whether the applicant is eligible for an Aadhaar card,” Sarma said.

Stating that Aadhaar enrolment in Assam has reached saturation levels, the Chief Minister noted that Aadhaar coverage has exceeded 100 per cent in some districts.