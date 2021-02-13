Assam removes Covid cess; fuel gets cheaper

scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
Written by Abhishek Saha | Guwahati |
February 13, 2021 3:11:43 am
Assam government, assam covid cess, assam fuel cess, assam liquor cess, indian express newsAssam is scheduled to go to polls in April.

The Assam government Friday withdrew the cess imposed on fuel and liquor earlier during the pandemic, significantly reducing their prices just two months before the Assembly elections.

Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement in the Assembly while presenting the vote-on-account for an aggregate expenditure of Rs 60,784.03 crore for the first six months of the next financial year. Assam is scheduled to go to polls in April.

