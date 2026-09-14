Assam railway network now 100% electrified: What it means for train passengers

Railway electrification in Assam: Indian Railways is working to complete the electrification of its existing Broad Gauge (BG) network and new routes across the country. As part of this effort, the entire BG railway network (2,589 Route Km) in Assam has now been electrified. The railway projects in Assam falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said the electrification of the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section has been completed, marking 100 per cent railway electrification in Assam.

Assam achieves 100% railway electrification, Lumding-Badarpur Hill section completed (Image: NFR) Assam achieves 100% railway electrification, Lumding-Badarpur Hill section completed (Image: NFR)

In June, the zonal railway completed a crucial part of the electrification work on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section by energising the 132 KV transmission line connecting Haflong Grid Sub-Station (GSS) with the New Haflong Traction Sub-Station (NHLG TSS).