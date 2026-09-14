Assam railway network now 100% electrified: What it means for train passengers

3 min readUpdated: Sep 14, 2026 08:59 PM IST
Railway electrification in Assam: Indian Railways is working to complete the electrification of its existing Broad Gauge (BG) network and new routes across the country. As part of this effort, the entire BG railway network (2,589 Route Km) in Assam has now been electrified. The railway projects in Assam falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said the electrification of the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section has been completed, marking 100 per cent railway electrification in Assam.
Assam achieves 100% railway electrification, Lumding-Badarpur Hill section completed (Image: NFR)
In June, the zonal railway completed a crucial part of the electrification work on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section by energising the 132 KV transmission line connecting Haflong Grid Sub-Station (GSS) with the New Haflong Traction Sub-Station (NHLG TSS).
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three major railway electrification projects to the nation from Guwahati. These included the electrification of the Rangiya-Murkongselek (558 km), Chaparmukh-Dibrugarh (571 km), and Badarpur-Silchar and Badarpur-Churaibari (315 km) railway sections.
Assam achieves 100% railway electrification, Lumding-Badarpur Hill section completed (Image: NFR)
The railway electrification in India began in 1925, when the country’s first electric train, operating on a 1,500-volt DC system, ran between Bombay Victoria Terminus and Kurla Harbour in Maharashtra.
Assam achieves 100% railway electrification, Lumding-Badarpur Hill section completed (Image: NFR)
Assam gets 100% railway electrification, train operations set to improve
With the completion of electrification across Assam’s railway network, the move is expected to improve sectional capacity and reduce the operating and maintenance costs of electric locomotives. Now, trains can operate on electric traction across the state without the need for traction change at relevant points. This can help streamline operations and improve the utilisation of electric locomotives.
Assam achieves 100% railway electrification, Lumding-Badarpur Hill section completed (Image: NFR)
The fully electrified network is also expected to provide greater operational flexibility, support more reliable train services and facilitate faster movement of trains. The shift to electric traction will also reduce dependence on fossil fuels and support more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable railway operations. For passengers, the wider use of electric traction can contribute to more efficient train operations across the zone.