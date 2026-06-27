Assam Police say ‘mass casualty terror attack’ foiled; 2 ULFA-I cadres arrested

SSP Mayank Kumar said police had found that the two were involved in a number of ULFA (I) attacks in the region in recent years. (File photo)

The Assam police on Saturday claimed to have averted a “mass casualty terror attack” after arresting two armed cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) in Tinsukia district.

The police identified the two men, arrested on Friday at Jagun in Tinsukia district, as self-styled ‘second lieutenants’ Humenjyoti Baruah (27) and Papu Moran (30), both natives of Tinsukia district.

Tinsukia SSP Mayank Kumar said the two were arrested in an operation conducted by the police with the assistance of central agencies and security forces.

“In the preliminary investigation one very dangerous thing that has come forward is that they had been tasked by ULFA (I) to come to Tinsukia and do indiscriminate firing and kill innocent civilians in the town. And commit an act of terrorism here so that an atmosphere of fear is created in this entire region. The planned modus operandi indicates the influence of external actors to destabilise the region,” said SSP Kumar.