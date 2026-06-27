Assam Police say ‘mass casualty terror attack’ foiled; 2 ULFA-I cadres arrested

Tinsukia SSP Mayank Kumar said the two were arrested in an operation conducted by the police with the assistance of central agencies and security forces.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiJun 27, 2026 08:50 PM IST
Assam Police ULFA-I arrestSSP Mayank Kumar said police had found that the two were involved in a number of ULFA (I) attacks in the region in recent years. (File photo)
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The Assam police on Saturday claimed to have averted a “mass casualty terror attack” after arresting two armed cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) in Tinsukia district.

The police identified the two men, arrested on Friday at Jagun in Tinsukia district, as self-styled ‘second lieutenants’ Humenjyoti Baruah (27) and Papu Moran (30), both natives of Tinsukia district.

Tinsukia SSP Mayank Kumar said the two were arrested in an operation conducted by the police with the assistance of central agencies and security forces.

“In the preliminary investigation one very dangerous thing that has come forward is that they had been tasked by ULFA (I) to come to Tinsukia and do indiscriminate firing and kill innocent civilians in the town. And commit an act of terrorism here so that an atmosphere of fear is created in this entire region. The planned modus operandi indicates the influence of external actors to destabilise the region,” said SSP Kumar.

Among the items police said were seized from their possession were two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of AK ammunition and two hand grenades. Other items recovered included food supplies, which police said were “meant for prolonged jungle survival”, backpacks and “other war-like stores including cash money.”

SSP Kumar said police had found that the two were involved in a number of ULFA (I) attacks in the region in recent years, including an attack on a police commando post at Jagun that left four police personnel dead in March this year, and an attack on an army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district that left three personnel injured.

The pro-talks faction of the ULFA signed a tripartite peace pact with the Union and state governments on December 29, 2023. However, the ULFA-I faction led by Paresh Baruah, operating from Myanmar, continues to resist talks without discussions on sovereignty for Assam.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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