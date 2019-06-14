Assam police arrest two for demanding bribes for inclusion of names in NRC 

Assam police on Thursday arrested two NRC officials for demanding bribes from people after promising to enter their names in the NRC, although the NRC state coordinator’s office said in a press statement that the arrested duo was not in a position to influence the inclusion or exclusion of the person’s name from the Register.

Syed Shahjahan (48), a Field Level Officer (FLO) of an NRC Sewa Kendra (NSK) in Guwahati and Rahul Parasar (27), an Assistant Local Registrar of Citizen Registration (LRCR) of the same NSK were arrested by a police team. Shahjahan was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000/- from a woman after promising to include her name in the NRC.

“The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000 for entering the name of the complainant in the draft NRC. The accused had highlighted some technical defects in her application and demanded her the bribe to correct the technical defects and enter her name thereafter into the final draft of NRC. Today the complainant was to pay the bribe amount,” the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption of Assam police said in a statement.

An NRC press statement said that any official found involved in any illegal activity will be punished as per law. But it added, “However, preliminary findings indicate that the NRC officials at Ganeshguri NSK of Dispur Circle have no role to play in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of the Claimant/Complainant…As such, the NRC officials at Ganeshguri NSK cannot influence the matter of inclusion or exclusion of the Claimant/Complainant or for that matter any other NRC Claimant also.”