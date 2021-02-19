Modi launches connectivity projects in Assam

The new projects come just two weeks after Modi laid the foundation stone for two medical colleges and launched the Asom Mala, a major road network project. (Photo: Twitter/@DrJitendraSingh)

Highlighting the BJP government’s commitment to increasing connectivity and development in Assam and the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched multiple initiatives in Assam, including the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra inland waterway project and the foundation stone of two bridges across the Brahmaputra. The projects are a continuation of a slew of similar announcements by the BJP government in the past month in poll-bound Assam.

“The Brahmaputra is a confluence of brotherhood and togetherness. For years, this sacred river has connected people,” Modi said, through a video conference. “But it is also true that for long, work that should have been done to increase connectivity on the Brahmaputra, has not been done,” said Modi, “That is why connectivity has always remained a challenge, not just in Assam but in the Northeast, too. But now we are steadfastly working in that direction.”

The new projects come just two weeks after Modi laid the foundation stone for two medical colleges and launched the Asom Mala, a major road network project. Prior to that, the PM had distributed land allotment certificates to landless indigenous farmers in Sivasagar. The Prime Minister is expected to visit Assam’s Dhemaji on February 22, where he will be inaugurating a host of other development projects.

To mark the Rs 3,200 crore Mahabahu-Brahmaputra initiative, Modi inaugurated three Ro-pax vessel operations between Neemati Ghat (Jorhat) and Majuli island, North Guwahati and South Guwahati as well as Dhubri and Hatsingimari. He also laid the foundation stone of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on the Brahmaputra and launched two portals for ease-of-doing-business.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for a 19-km-long four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra — which will be India’s longest bridge over a river — that connects Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya, to be constructed at the cost of Rs 5,000 crore. A bhumi pujan was also performed for a 6.8-km-long two-lane bridge that would connect Kamalabari in Majuli, the world’s largest river island to Neematighat in Jorhat.

Calling it a “landmark day” for Assam’s development journey, PM Modi said that BJP’s “double engine governments” — at the state and the Centre — have reduced the “geographical and cultural distances” between the state and rest of the country.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari said that road and infrastructure works worth Rs one lakh crore were being undertaken in Assam.