Assam redraws who counts as an ‘original inhabitant’ in heritage land law

In the discussion on these amendments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that they were “secular”.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 05:11 AM IST
Assam redraws who counts as an ‘original inhabitant’ in heritage land lawAssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo)
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Two years after it passed legislative amendments that put tight restrictions on the sale and purchase of land around certain institutions, the Assam Assembly passed a revised Bill Wednesday that redefines the phrase “original inhabitants”. The 2024 law was passed but did not come into force.

The government Wednesday introduced a revised set of amendments to the Assam Land Revenue and Regulation Act. In 2024, the previous Assam Legislative Assembly had passed the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, restricting the sale and purchase of land within a 5-kilometre radius of “iconic heritage structures” over 250 years old to “original inhabitants”, which it defined as people who have been living, along with their families, in that area “for three generations prior to the date of commencement of the Act”.

The revised Bill passed by the Assembly Wednesday has tweaked the definition of an original inhabitant as a person “who has been living in that area along with his family for [the] last three generations up to January 1, 2006” and defines a generation as “a period of 25 years of continuous living.”

The Assam government has, on multiple occasions, said that the institutions targeted by these restrictions are Barpeta Sattra, Batadrava Than and the sattras of Majuli, all of which are important centres of Assam’s neo-Vaishnavite traditions.

The amended Bill also proposes that the District Commissioner of the district may evict “unauthorised occupants” from the “protected heritage area” so defined. However, it has made a broad set of exemptions for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, “indigenous ethnic communities”, which it has defined as Moran, Motok, Chutia, Koch Rajbonshi and Ahom, and “disadvantaged groups”, defined as people from the tea and Adivasi communities, as well as those notified by the government “from time to time.”

In the discussion on these amendments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that they were “secular”.

“If there’s any religious institution more than 250 years old, within 5 km around there, only the indigenous people there will stay… Even I can’t go and stay there. It is not discriminating against religious minority. It is for everybody… And the original inhabitants will stay there, whether they are Hindu or Muslim,” he said.

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Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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