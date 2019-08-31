Assam NRC final list 2019 LIVE UPDATES: List out today, CM Sonowal says left out will be helpedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/assam-nrcs-final-list-live-updates-sarbananda-sonowal-security-left-out-people-5952888/
Assam NRC final list 2019 LIVE UPDATES: List out today, CM Sonowal says left out will be helped
Assam NRC Final List 2019 Live News Updates: The list of certified Indian citizens in Assam will seal the fate of over 40 lakh people in the state, four years after its implementation began.
Assam NRC final list 2019: Over a year and a half after the first draft was released, the final list of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published at 10 am Saturday. The list of certified Indian citizens in Assam will seal the fate of over 40 lakh people in the state, four years after its implementation began. The NRC is an exercise to identify Indian citizens living in Assam, a state marked by illegal migration from Bangladesh.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday said those excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file appeals and be heard in the Foreigners’ Tribunals (FT). “Government of Assam will take care of the cause of the excluded people and due care will be taken so that nobody is subjected to any unnecessary harassment,” he said.
The final draft NRC had included 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants, and left out over 40 lakh people. Over 36 lakh of those left out, had filed “claims” against the exclusion and of the 2.89 crore included, objections were filed against around 2 lakh people.
Assam final NRC list 2019 live updates: It will be published today on www.assam.gov.in, www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in.
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal says will help people left out
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Friday that people excluded from the NRC will get an opportunity to file appeals and be heard in Foreigners’ Tribunals (FT) as per directions from the Union Home Ministry. Sonowal said that extension of filing an appeal from 60 days to 120 days to the FT, will help “all the excluded persons to enjoy a level-playing field”. “Government of Assam will take care of the cause of the excluded people and due care will be taken so that nobody is subjected to any unnecessary harassment,” he said.
“As long as the appellant’s plea remains sub-judice with the Foreigners’ Tribunal, he or she cannot be treated as a foreigner,” he said, appealing to people to maintain peace, adding that the NRC was “an outcome of the untiring efforts of the thousands of people”. Read full story here
Assam NRC to be published at 10 am. Stay tuned!
Sealing the fate of lakhs of people, the final list of Assam NRC will be published at 10 am Saturday. With the state on edge, the government stepped up security across all districts and sought to assure people that those excluded will not automatically be considered “illegal foreigners”. On Twitter, the NRC State Coordinator’s office announced that the “Final NRC publication will be done through a press release from official NRC handles (NRC website, Twitter and Facebook) at 10 AM on 31 August 2019.”
The NRC was first prepared in 1951, current exercise is an update
The NRC is an exercise to identify Indian citizens living in Assam, a state marked by illegal migration from Bangladesh. The NRC was first prepared in 1951, and the current exercise is an update. The final NRC will include the names of people already in the 1951 NRC, and their descendants. It will also include those in any of the electoral rolls up to March 24, 1971, or in any one of other admissible documents issued up to that date, as well as the descendants of such people.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The final list of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published at 10 am today. The “Supplementary Inclusions List”, the NRC official said, will be available at the respective NRC Seva Kendra and office of circle officers and office of Deputy Commissioners. A person can put in his/her Application Receipt Number (ARN) and check the status online too. Follow this space to get the latest updates here!
Assam NRC Final List 2019 LIVE UPDATES
A day before the final list, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said, “As long as the appellant’s plea remains sub-judice with the Foreigners’ Tribunal, he or she cannot be treated as a foreigner,” he said, appealing to people to maintain peace, adding that the NRC was “an outcome of the untiring efforts of the thousands of people”.
On Friday, the Assam government stepped up security across all districts and assured people that those excluded will not automatically be considered “illegal foreigners”. Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia told The Indian Express: “Everything is peaceful and calm, and situation is very normal. A total of 218 companies of additional security forces are being deployed and if any objectionable social media post is brought to our attention we will take strict action.”
According to an NRC official, the publication Saturday will be a “Supplementary Inclusions List”, which will include the names of those included in the NRC after they had filed “claims” against their exclusion in the final draft published July 30 last year or excluded in the additional draft exclusions list published on June 26, 2019, or those who were in the final draft but had “objections” filed against their names or those who were included in the final draft but called for hearing from July 5, 2019, onwards.
The final draft NRC included 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants, and left out over 40 lakh people. Over 36 lakh of those left out, had filed “claims” against the exclusion and of the 2.89 crore included, objections were filed against around 2 lakh people. On June 26 2019, the draft exclusion list came out in which 1.02 lakh of the 2.89 crore people, who were all given a chance to appeal their cases, were excluded.
