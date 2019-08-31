Assam NRC final list 2019 LIVE UPDATES: List out today, CM Sonowal says left out will be helped

Assam NRC final list 2019: Over a year and a half after the first draft was released, the final list of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published at 10 am Saturday. The list of certified Indian citizens in Assam will seal the fate of over 40 lakh people in the state, four years after its implementation began. The NRC is an exercise to identify Indian citizens living in Assam, a state marked by illegal migration from Bangladesh.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday said those excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file appeals and be heard in the Foreigners’ Tribunals (FT). “Government of Assam will take care of the cause of the excluded people and due care will be taken so that nobody is subjected to any unnecessary harassment,” he said.

The final draft NRC had included 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants, and left out over 40 lakh people. Over 36 lakh of those left out, had filed “claims” against the exclusion and of the 2.89 crore included, objections were filed against around 2 lakh people.