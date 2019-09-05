Assam NRC’s 120-day appeal deadline may be revised

The 120-day appeal deadline set for those excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list may be revised given the delays involved with securing NRC data and the issue of certified copies of exclusion.

Advertising

Before the publication of the final NRC, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced that the provision to appeal exclusion before the Foreigners’ Tribunal would be extended from 60 days to 120 days. However, these 120 days were to be counted from the date of publication of the final list i. e. August 31.

However, Home Ministry sources said that given the directions of the Supreme Court to NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to secure the NRC data first, the process of issuing certified copies of exclusion to those not included in the list is likely to be delayed. This could jeopardise the chances of those excluded of having a fair shot at justice.

The certified copy of exclusion would be necessary for anyone willing to challenge their exclusion from NRC in the Foreigners’ Tribunal. The document will mention the reasons for his exclusion and give details of the documents that were not considered good enough to prove his legacy.

Advertising

“Once the data is secured, the NRC coordinator will inform the court and then an application may be moved to count the 120 days from the day the certified copy is received by a plaintiff,” a home ministry official said.

As many as 300 Foreigners’ Tribunals have already been made operational to handle the barrage of appeals that are likely to pour in after certified copies are given to the excluded.