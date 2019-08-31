Assam NRC Final List 2019 out: What next for the 19 lakh excluded

Assam NRC Final List 2019: The final list of the updated Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published Saturday, leaving out over 19 lakh people out of the 3.3 crore applicants. A total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC.

Advertising

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said people excluded from the NRC would get an opportunity to file appeals and be heard in Foreigners’ Tribunals (FT) as per directions from the Union Home Ministry. Follow LIVE updates

Sonowal said those excluded from the Assam NRC final list would now get a time limit of 120 days, extended from 60 days, to file appeals and be heard in the Foreigners’ Tribunals (FT). “As long as the appellant’s plea remains sub-judice with the Foreigners’ Tribunal, he or she cannot be treated as a foreigner,” Sonowal said.

In addition to the 100 Foreigners Tribunals, 200 more will be functional by September 1, state government officials said. If the applicant lose their case before such a Tribunal, he or she can appeal in the High Court, and then the Supreme Court if necessary. Someone who is not only excluded from the final NRC but also loses his or her case in a Foreigners Tribunal, however, faces possible arrest, and the prospect of being sent to a detention centre.,

Advertising

Around 2500 NRC Seva Kendras (NSK) have been set up across the state. Those excluded in previous drafts can come to check their status by visiting any of these centres between 10 am and 4 pm today.

Read | Assam NRC Final List 2019: How to check if your name is on National Register of Citizens

The FTs are quasi-judicial bodies meant to “furnish opinion on the question of whether a person is or is not a foreigner within the meaning of Foreigner’s Act, 1946”. There are 100 FTs across the state as of now and 200 more will be functional by September 1, the chief minister said.

The chief minister also added the state government will take care of all those who needed legal assistance or legal help in filing appeals or anything else. “Government of Assam will take care of the cause of the excluded people and due care will be taken so that nobody is subjected to any unnecessary harassment,” Sonowal said.