Assam NRC: TMC delegation detained at Silchar Airport, Derek O’Brien calls it ‘super emergency’

Six Trinamool Congress and two MLA were detained and allegedly manhandled at Silchar Airport by Assam Police on Thursday. The delegation was on a two-day visit to the state where they were scheduled to participate in a convention against the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) which was released on Monday.

According to the MPs, which consisted of Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mamata Bala Thakur, Firhad Hakim and Mahua Moitra, the team arrived at the airport this afternoon and was supposed to participate in the convention, besides visiting various parts of the state.

“As soon as we reached the arrival lounge of the Silchar airport, we were confronted by a team comprising of the district magistrate and police officers. A police personnel hit me on my chest. The cops also manhandled Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mamata Bala Thakur and Mahua Moitra,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray alleged.

“We will sit here till the time they don’t allow us to go out,” he said, adding that they are waiting for instructions from the party leadership to decide on their next step.

Lok Sabha MP from Barasat Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “There are hundreds of policemen here. They did not allow us to leave the airport. They were taking our pictures. I asked them on the basis of which law are they doing this. The cops have snatched away our cellphones. They even manhandled Mahua Moitra and Mamatabala Thakur. Sukhendu Shekhar Ray was also thrashed.”

She added, “”Even a magistrate was present at the airport where we were confined to a room. They were not listen to reason,” said Ghosh Dastidar.

Local channels played video clips of police personnel jostling with the TMC delegation.

While addressing the media, TMC MP Derek O’Brien immediately trained the guns on the Centre and said, “This is a super emergency. The delegation did not go to break the law. They are the lawmakers and not the law breakers. A woman MLA accompanying the delegation was injured. One of the MPs is a heart patient who has a pacemaker. He was pushed,” he said.

The MP added, “TMC had asked the Home Ministry to give a statement in Rajya Sabha but Rajnath Singh did not come. We will fight this. This is a super emergency.”

However, hitting out at the party, BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh said, “They are the problem. Who asked the TMC MPs to go there? No one else has gone there. They have gone there to spread tension and create trouble. They should come back.”

Ghosh added, “Our MPs were obstructed in a similar way when we tried to visit any trouble-hit area in Bengal. TMC leaders have no business in Assam.”

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “If they try to create unrest in Assam, the administration will take action. They should be forced out of the state.”

