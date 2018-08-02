Assam NRC row: In video, TMC MLA Mahua Moitra seen ‘assaulting’ female cop

The TMC delegation at Silchar Airport on Thursday. (Twitter/@AITCOfficial) The TMC delegation at Silchar Airport on Thursday. (Twitter/@AITCOfficial)

A female Guwahati Police constable was injured after she was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra at Silchar Airport on Thursday.

Moitra was part of the eight-member party delegation, who had arrived in the city, on a two-day visit to the state to participate in a convention against the recently-released draft of the National Register of Citizenship, which has set off a political slugfest with both the ruling BJP and Opposition led by the Congress trying to corner each other.

In a video released by news agency ANI, Moitra is seen assaulting the female cop when the latter tried to stop her from protesting.

#WATCH: TMC’s Mahua Moitra seen assaulting lady constable who tried to restrain Mahua Moitra after TMC leaders were stopped at Silchar Airport. Constable received injuries. #NRCAssam pic.twitter.com/FJjNQ77ngO — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

Confirming the injury of the female cop, Assam Directorate General of Police (DGP) said, “In the scuffle, two of our constables and one worker from the district administration were injured. Legal action will be initiated on the basis of FIRs by the injured and for violation of Section 144 (in Cachar district).

Copies of medical reports of constables who restrained TMC leaders in Assam’s Silchar. They make allegations of physical assault on them by TMC leaders pic.twitter.com/wiLcjnkq3j — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

The DGP added, “We had requested the TMC delegation not to come to Silchar now as it is important for us to maintain peace in the state. We feared that their arrival might create differences among the people.”

A lady constable who received injuries while trying to restrain TMC’s Mahua Moitra at Silchar Airport. Constable was seen pleading with Moitra to stop protesting. #aAssam pic.twitter.com/gE163x5iSK — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Assam Police for detaining and allegedly manhandling her party MPs at the airport. While addressing the media, the TMC supremo trained her guns on the Centre and said, “A parliamentary delegation went to meet the people (in Assam). They were not allowed outside the airport. Why is the Assam government behaving like this, along with the Centre? This is a political vendetta. The BJP only has muscle power.”

“The police have roughed up the members, even the female members. Four female MPs and one female MLA besides a state minister and our party’s chief whip in Rajya Sabha – all of them were subjected to this uncalled-for behaviour,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, released a statement, prohibiting the “eight MPs, West Bengal ministers, MLAs and any other political/non-political person who may deliver inflammatory speeches against the NRC from entering Guwahati City and address any gathering without appropriate permission from the competent authority”. The police also said that “no passenger carrier including surface or air transport shall carry such persons to the area under Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.”

Assam: Guwahati Commissioner of Police prohibits 8 TMC MPs, West Bengal Ministers&MLAs & any other person who may deliver inflammatory speeches against NRC, from entering Guwahati. No passenger carrier services including surface/air transport should carry such persons to Guwahati pic.twitter.com/A76Kvnlrm0 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

The order, the statement said, will be in effect from August 1 till further notice.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said, “Under preventive detention of Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the TMC leaders will be kept inside Silchar Airport.”

