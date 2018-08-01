Assam NRC: Complaint against Mamata Banerjee over ‘civil war’ remark

Mamata Banerjee warned the BJP that the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the NRC would lead to a “civil war”. (File) Mamata Banerjee warned the BJP that the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the NRC would lead to a “civil war”. (File)

Accusing her of inciting “hatred and tension”, the BJP’s youth wing filed a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha approached Naharkatia police station in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district after Banerjee warned the BJP that the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the NRC would lead to a “civil war”.

Speaking at a Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India conclave on ‘Love Your Neighbour’, Banerjee said: “You cannot just drive away people who have been staying here for 100, 200, 30 years… I am shocked to see how Indians became foreigners… shocked to see that even relatives of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed have not made it to the NRC.”

After filing the complaint, a local BJP youth wing leader said that Mamata need not worry about Assam. “Bengalis live more peacefully here than they do in West Bengal. What she is saying is unfounded. She is levelling baseless allegation against the Assam Chief Minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah asked the Trinamool Congress chief to clarify her remarks and accused her of indulging in vote bank politics

“She should clarify what kind of civil war she is talking about. Mamataji sees nothing other than vote bank… everyone has their own prism… we see the national interest and she is looking at other things,” Shah said.

Mamata, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi, will be meeting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday as part of her strategy to build a federal front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

On Tuesday, Mamata had met NCP leader Sharad Pawar and her daughter Supriya Sule. Also present at the meeting were Ram Jethmalani, Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha. Mamata said that she had invited them to a rally in Kolkata on January 19, 2019.

