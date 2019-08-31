Assam NRC: Retired Army officer Mohammad Sanaullah’s children excluded, wife makes it to list

The three children of retired Army subedar Mohammad Sanaullah, who grabbed the spotlight after being declared an illegal foreigner in Assam and was sent to a detention centre last month, were left out of the final NRC list published on Saturday. His wife’s name, however, was included.

As per NRC provisions, those who have been declared foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal and their children can’t get included in the Registry. However, Sanaullah’s wife made it to the list Saturday as she had claimed inclusion through her father’s side.

The final list of the updated National Register of Citizens in Assam left out over 19 lakh people, almost half of the 40 lakh people excluded in the final draft published last year. Out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC.

“I was not expecting my name to be in the list as my case is still pending in the High Court, I have full faith in the judiciary and I’m confident that I will get justice,” ANI quoted Sanaullah as saying.

Sanaullah, 52, retired as a subedar with the Army Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in August 2017 after serving in insurgency-affected areas of Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East.

After investigating him as a suspected illegal foreigner in 2008-09, the border wing of Assam Police lodged a “reference” case against him at an FT and he failed to prove his Indian citizenship. On May 23 this year, Sanaullah lost the case. Six days later, he was taken to the detention centre in Goalpara district. Sanaullah was granted interim bail on June 8.

“Had the FT case by border police not been there, I would have made it to the NRC. All my documents are in place,” Sanaullah had said.

He had joined the Army on May 21, 1987, and in 2014, was awarded the President’s Certificate for his promotion to the rank of a “Junior Commissioned Officer in the Regular Army in the Rank of Naib Subedar”.

After his retirement, Sanaullah joined the Border wing of Assam Police as a sub-inspector in Kamrup (Rural) district after clearing the qualification tests.