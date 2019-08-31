NRC is no quarter-final, semi-final and final for driving out Bangladeshis: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday said the final list of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not a red-letter for the Assamese and should be seen as the last attempt by the BJP government to drive out illegal migrants.

Advertising

“We lost hope in the present form of the NRC right after the draft. When so many genuine Indians are out, then how can you claim that this document is a red-letter for the Assamese society,” Sarma told reporters minutes before the final list was released.

Follow Assam NRC final list 2019 LIVE UPDATES here.

The minister also assured of more processes to identify and drive away illegal immigrants under the BJP regime. “NRC is no quarter-final, semi-final and final for driving out Bangladeshis… wait a while and you will see more finals under the BJP regime,” he said.

The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in Assam on Saturday included 3,11,21,004 out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, excluding 19,06,657 residents of Assam, the NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said in a press statement.

Advertising

Amid speculation that a large number of “illegal foreigners” would enter the final list while a considerable number of Hindus might be excluded, Sarma said, “In districts bordering Bangladesh, like South Salmara and Dhubri, the rate of exclusion is the lowest and in Bhumiputra district, it’s high. How it can be? We are not interested in this NRC anymore.”

Out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC.

“Taking into account all the persons already included and after disposal of all Claims and Objections and proceedings under Clause 4(3), it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 numbers of persons are found eligible for inclusion in Final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 numbers of persons including those who did not submit Claims,” Prateek Hajela, state coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said.