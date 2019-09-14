Assam NRC Final Full List 2019: How to Check Final List Online

As many as 3,11,21,004 applicants out of a total of 3.3 crore were found eligible to be included in the final NRC.

Assam NRC Final List 2019: The status of individuals in the Final National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be made available online from Saturday onwards. The final NRC list of certified Indian citizens in Assam was published on August 31, four years after the implementation began. The final updated NRC list left out more than 19 lakh people , nearly half of the 40 lakh people which were excluded in the draft published in 2018.

In the NRC, the cut-off date to be a legal Indian citizen has been specified as March 24,1971. This date was decided upon by the Assam Accord, and signed by the All Assam Students Union, Assam government and the Central government in 1985.

The final draft of the NRC published on July 30 last year had as many as 3.29 crore applicants, left out almost 40.37 applicants. Around 36.2 lakh people filed their claims for inclusion in the following months.

Another draft “Exclusion list” was published on June 26, 2019 with 1.03 lakh names, which the authorities claimed to have erroneously included earlier.

The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that the non-inclusion of a name does not imply that the person becomes a “foreigner” immediately, nor will he/she be detained. The person has the right to contest the exclusion and fight their cases in foreigner’s tribunals.

How to check your name in the final NRC

Offline

One can visit the respective NRC Seva Kendra/Office of Circle Officer/ Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check their names on the Supplementary Inclusions List. The list can be checked between 10 am and 4 pm on all working days.

Online

People who wish to check their names in the NRC through online mode can log on to http://www.nrcassam.nic.in or http://www.assam.mygov.in.

Search for a link that says: “Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status”. Type in the Application Reference Number (ARN).

The above applies to:

* names that were not on the July 30, 2018 draft list

* names that were on the June 2019 Exclusion List

* names that had any objection filed against their inclusion

* names that were on the July 30, 2018 draft list but were called for hearings after July 5, 2019.

