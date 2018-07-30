Assam NRC final draft: Mamata Banerjee says govt wants to throw out people from Bengal and Bihar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of doing politics ahead of the 2019 elections. (Fille) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of doing politics ahead of the 2019 elections. (Fille)

Hours after the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released, which left out 40.7 lakh people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday called the move a deliberate attempt to throw out Bengali-speaking people and people from Bihar. Launching a stinging attack on the government, the Trinamool Congress chief said people were being made refugees in their own country and warned against “playing with fire”.

“People are being isolated through a gameplan. We are worried because people are being made refugees in their own country. Its a plan to throw out Bengali-speaking people and Biharis. Consequences will be felt in our state also,” Banerjee said at a press conference before leaving for a two-day visit to New Delhi.

Follow Assam NRC Final Draft List LIVE Updates here

It may be recalled that theWest Bengal CM had previously also described the NRC updation as a “conspiracy” to evict Bengalis from the state after the first draft was released on December 31, 2017. An FIR was also lodged against Banerjee, accusing her of attempting to promote enmity between different groups primarily on the ground of language.

The second and final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens, which was released amid tight security on Monday, incorporated names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants. Wondering if the government was trying to “forcefully evict” people, Banerjee alleged that even those with Aadhaar cards and passports were left out of the final draft.

Villagers wait outside the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at Mayong Village in Morigaon district. (PTI) Villagers wait outside the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at Mayong Village in Morigaon district. (PTI)

“There were people who have Aadhar cards and passports but still their names are not in the draft list. Names of people were removed on the basis of surnames also. Is the government trying to do forceful eviction,” the TMC chief asked.

Questioning the timing of the release of the NRC list, Banerjee accused the BJP of doing politics ahead of the 2019 elections. “This is just an exercise to isolate the people who can vote positively and those who can’t. So many Muslims are there, Bengalis are there, Biharis are there…They are playing with fire…Divide and rule will finish the country,” she said.

Minutes after the final list was released by the Registrar General of India Sailesh and NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, TMC MPs created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha, forcing Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House twice. In the Lok Sabha, TMC MP Sougata Roy gave an adjournment motion notice over the issue.

Contending that West Bengal would stand to suffer the most if people were pushed back from the north-eastern state, Banerjee asked if the Centre had any rehabilitation plan for the 40 lakh-odd people not mentioned in the final list. “Where will the 40 lakh people whose names have been deleted go? Does Centre have any rehabilitation program for them? Ultimately it is Bengal which will suffer. Its just vote politics by BJP,” she said, requesting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to bring an amendment to this cause.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd