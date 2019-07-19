Assam NRC could have lakhs wrongly added, need one more month: Centre, state tell SC

The Centre and the Assam government Friday urged the Supreme Court to extended the deadline for publishing the final consolidated NRC by a month saying lakhs of people could have been wrongly included due to local factors as well as the on-going floods.

“The Centre is committed to deal strictly with illegal immigrants. India cannot be a refugee capital of the world,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that the process needs to be tweaked to deal with wrongful exclusions and inclusions.

The Centre and Assam government sought a 20 per cent sample re-verification in districts of the state that border Bangladesh as lakhs of people could have wrongly been included.

Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela said a supplementary list of additional inclusions and final exclusions will be published on July 31 but one more month was need to publish the final consolidated NRC.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, however, said as per the report submitted by Assam NRC coordinator, about 80 lakh people have already been re-verified in the process of disposal of claims and objections.

The top court asked Hajela to submit a copy of the report to the Centre. It will hear the matter again on July 23.

The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 in accordance with the apex court’s direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated then.