The final list of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published Saturday, with more than 3.11 crore names included in the list. Out of the 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh names were excluded as compared to over 40 lakh names left out from the final draft which was released last year.

Advertising

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and tranquillity as the state government and the Centre are in full support of those whose names will be excluded from the list, adding that they can file appeals in Foreigners’ Tribunals (FTs) till 120 days from the publication of the list, which is extended from 60 days.

Assam NRC: A timeline leading to publication of 2019 final list

1950: Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act comes into force following the entry of refugees from then East Pakistan to Assam after partition.

1951: First Census of Independent India conducted. Based on Census, first NRC compiled.

1957: Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act repealed.

Advertising

1964-1965: Influx of refugees from East Pakistan due to disturbances in that country.

1971: Fresh influx due to riot and war in East Pakistan. Independence Bangladesh comes into existence.

1979-1985: Six-year-long Assam agitation spearheaded by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) for detection, disenfranchisement and deportation of foreigners.

1983: Massacre at Nellie in Central Assam which claimed the lives of over 3,000 people. Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act passed.

1985: Assam Accord signed by the Centre, the state, AASU and AAGSP in the presence of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It stated, among other clauses, that foreigners who came to Assam on or after March 25, 1971, shall be expelled.

1997: Election Commission decides to add ‘D’ (doubtful) against names of voters whose claim to Indian citizenship is doubtful.

2005: Supreme Court strikes down IMDT Act as unconstitutional. Tripartite meeting among Centre, state government and AASU decides to update 1951 NRC. But no major development takes place.

2009: Assam Public Works (APW), an NGO, files case in Supreme Court praying for deletion of foreigners’ name in electoral rolls and the updation of NRC.

2010: Pilot project starts in Chaygaon, Barpeta to update NRC. Project successful in Chaygaon. Four killed in violence in Barpeta. Project shelved.

2013: Supreme Court takes up APW petition, directs Centre, state to begin the process for updating NRC. NRC State Coordinator’s office set up.

2015: Updation of NRC process begins.

2017: On December 31 midnight, Draft NRC published with names of 1.9 crore included of total 3.29 crore applicants.

Advertising

July 30, 2018: Another Draft NRC published with over 40 lakh of 2.9 crore people excluded.

June 26, 2019: Publication of Additional Draft Exclusion List of 1,02,462 released.

August 31, 2019: Final NRC released.

(With PTI inputs)