Before Assam withdrew protest cases, complaint linked them to Meghalaya university chancellor who drew Himanta Sarma fire

The complaint cited in the Assam Police FIR in connection with last week’s NEET protests in Guwahati alleges that they were “organised, financed, and facilitated under the directions of Mahbubul Hoque, the chancellor of Meghalaya’s University of Science & Technology, who has previously found himself under fire from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on multiple occasions.

On Monday, the Assam government issued a statement that it would withdraw all cases against those who took part in the protests against the NEET question paper leak, and that the process to release those arrested would commence soon.

Days earlier, however, an FIR was filed at Dispur Police Station based on a complaint by a sub-inspector in connection with a protest held in Guwahati’s designated protest site in Chachal on July 23. The protest, which was held in solidarity with those at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, had been called by the CPI(M)-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Hundreds of protesters attended the demonstration, which took place largely without incident.