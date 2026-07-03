Month after Assam ‘stalker’ attack kills cousin, teen girl dies in ICU

Within 24 hours of May 31 attack that rocked state, accused was killed in police encounter

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiJul 3, 2026 05:02 PM IST
AssamGMCH superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said that she died on Friday morning after her health deteriorated over the past week. (Image generated using AI)
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A teenager, who had been critically injured in an attack in May that had caused outrage across Assam, died in a hospital on Friday.

The 17-year-old student was injured in the attack that occurred on May 31, in which her cousin Madhurjya Barman, who was a district-level office bearer for the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), was killed. They were attacked when travelling together on a two-wheeler. While Barman died on the spot, the 17-year-old was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with injuries from a sharp weapon in multiple places, including her scalp, neck, back and arms.

Within 24 hours of the attack, the accused was shot dead by police in an encounter amid growing outrage in the state. The victim’s family had alleged that the accused had been pursuing her romantically despite rejection.

GMCH superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said that she died on Friday morning after her health deteriorated over the past week.

“She was in our hospital’s ICU. She had to have two surgeries because of wounds in her spinal cord. She had improved a lot, and we had started physiotherapy, too. But her health started declining in the past week. In the last three days, she was getting weaker, and her blood pressure was dropping. She had to be put on a ventilator last night. This morning, she had a cardiac arrest and passed away,” he said.

The case had drawn protests from AASU because of Barman’s affiliation to the organisation. Prominent politicians, including minister and Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah, had termed the assault a part of “love jihad”.

He reiterated the phrase while extending condolences for her death on Friday. “In this sad moment, I urge every conscious citizen to be vigilant against such social sickness that has started to spread in our society and hope with a heavy heart that such incidents are never repeated,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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