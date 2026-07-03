Month after Assam ‘stalker’ attack kills cousin, teen girl dies in ICU

GMCH superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said that she died on Friday morning after her health deteriorated over the past week. (Image generated using AI)

A teenager, who had been critically injured in an attack in May that had caused outrage across Assam, died in a hospital on Friday.

The 17-year-old student was injured in the attack that occurred on May 31, in which her cousin Madhurjya Barman, who was a district-level office bearer for the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), was killed. They were attacked when travelling together on a two-wheeler. While Barman died on the spot, the 17-year-old was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with injuries from a sharp weapon in multiple places, including her scalp, neck, back and arms.