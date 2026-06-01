Nalbari attack accused shot dead in encounter, former Assam minister calls case ‘love jihad’

According to police, the deceased accused, a Muslim youth, was also likely a teenager but that details of his identity are yet to be ascertained. (Image generated using AI)

Within 24 hours of a 20-year-old All Assam Students’ Union member being killed and his 17-year-old cousin critically injured in an attack that has shaken Assam, the accused was killed in an encounter in Nalbari district Monday afternoon.

According to police, the deceased accused, a Muslim youth, was also likely a teenager but that details of his identity are yet to be ascertained. Nalbari SSP Bibekananda Das said that the family of the injured teenage girl have alleged that the accused had been trying to pursue her romantically.

“The accused was from a village neighbouring that of the victims. However, there was nobody in his family’s home and they seem to have fled after the incident. So, we are unsure about his exact age, but it is likely to be either 17 or 18. The victim girl’s mother has alleged that he would call her and message, and was trying to get her to be his boyfriend but that she had rejected him. She has alleged that he had threatened her because of this,” said SSP Das.