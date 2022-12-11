Assam movement example of unity efforts: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal paid tributes to those who laid down their lives during the historic Assam Movement (1979-1985), at an event marking ‘Swahid Diwas’, the martyrdom day of Khargeswar Talukdar, in Goa Saturday.

Talukdar was the first person to be killed in the movement in 1979. The programme was organised by the Assam Society of Goa .

“The people of Assam took part in the six year-long movement to protect the state from illegal immigrants and 860 of them died to protect the unity and integrity of India. The Assam Movement is a shining example of the united efforts of the indigenous people of Assam to protect the nation . The immortal sacrifice of the martyrs will continue to inspire the greater Assamese community and the nation forever,” said Sonowal.