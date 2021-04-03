scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Watch: PM directs his medical team to aid elderly man he faints during Assam rally

As he was addressing the election rally, Prime Minister Modi appeared to have noticed the man, who was a BJP worker, losing consciousness while standing in the audience.

By: Express Web Desk | Guwahati |
Updated: April 3, 2021 1:57:09 pm
PM Modi, Modi medical team, Modi Assam rally, Tamulpur, elderly man dehydrated Modi, PMO, Assam assembly elections, Indian Express NewsPrime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Assam on Saturday. (ANI)

During an election rally in Tamulpur ahead of the final phase of Assembly elections in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday directed his medical team to assist an elderly man in the audience who was apparently dehydrated.

As he was addressing the election rally, Prime Minister Modi appeared to have noticed the man, who was a BJP worker, losing consciousness while standing in the audience. “Can the PMO medical team please help the man in the audience? He seems to need water. Please help him immediately,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister travels with a four-member team of medical experts wherever he goes, as per official protocol. The team includes a personal physician, a paramedic, surgeon and critical care specialist. The team is equipped to handle any sort of medical emergency.

At the rally, PM Modi expressed confidence in the NDA’s shot at securing a victory in the upcoming elections. He also laid down the work done under him in the last five years, saying, “The double-engine government of NDA has given double benefits to the people of Assam in the last five years.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
