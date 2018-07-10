Assam MLA accused of rape: AIUDF says law will take its own course

Days after an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA was accused of rape, the party on Monday said that the law will take its own course in the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, AIUDF general secretary, Aminul Islam, said, “We have heard about the allegations and the leader’s denial of them, and his claim that it’s a political conspiracy against him. We don’t know what’s true or false. The law will take its own course — as of now, we have nothing to say.”

The comment came two days after the victim’s husband was arrested, after she alleged that he had confined her and facilitated rape on two occasions in May.

On Saturday, police had apprehended the husband from Guwahati airport. Superintendent of police of Hailakandi, Mohneesh Mishra, confirmed the arrest. In the FIR, the woman (19) accused the AIUDF MLA from Algapur constituency, Nizam Uddin Choudhury, of raping her twice in May.

Asked if any action has been taken against the MLA, Mishra said, “We will follow the law and go by the evidence.”

The MLA could not be reached as his phone was switched off through the day on Monday.

