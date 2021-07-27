Condemn barbaric attack, need to find amicable solution: Assam BJP MP Dilip Saikia on border row

The clashes led to the death of at least five Assam Police personnel

BJP national general secretary and Assam MP Dilip Saikia on Tuesday blamed the Mizoram Police for the escalating tension on the border between the two northeastern states and demanded an apology from them.

“What Mizoram Police along with local people did yesterday (Monday) is strongly condemnable. I condemn this barbaric attack on the people of Assam and the police forces. This type of incidents will demoralise the spirit of Indian nationalism,” Saikia said outside Parliament House.

However, striking a note of caution, he added, “Both the state governments should sit together and find an amicable solution to the crisis. There is a need for a comprehensive action plan to find a solution (to the dispute).”

The age-old boundary dispute between Assam and Mizoram had come to the fore once again on Monday, with the rising tension leading to clashes in which at least five Assam Police personnel were killed.

After the clashes, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga blamed each other on Twitter, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step in to tackle the crisis.

Saikia further said on Tuesday although the interstate border dispute is decades old, the violence that broke out on Monday is shocking. This was for the first time that the issue has led to this level of violence causing casualties among the Assam Police personnel, he said.

Pointing out that Assam has border dispute with other northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland, the BJP MP said, “A scientific mechanism should be found to solve the issue.”