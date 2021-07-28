‘Withdrawing forces from disputed site’: Mizoram chief secy after MHA meet on border row

At least six people died in the clashes triggered by the tension on the Assam-Mizoram border (File/PTI)

Following a meeting called by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amid the ongoing border tension between the two northeastern states, the Mizoram Chief Secretary on Wednesday said that their forces were being withdrawn from the disputed site.

“We are going to maintain peace,” he said.

The latest flashpoint in the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Mizoram led to violent clashes in which at least six people died and over 50 individuals were injured.

The meeting was attended by MHA officials, and Chief Secretaries, and DGPs of Assam and Mizoram.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired the meeting which was attended by Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and their respective Mizoram counterparts Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and SBK Singh, officials said.

“The central government is concerned over the Assam-Mizoram border dispute which led to violence and deaths of six people. The objective of the meeting is to lower the tension, bring peace and possibly find a solution,” a home ministry official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Director General of CRPF also attended the meeting as the personnel of the paramilitary force have been deployed in the Assam-Mizoram border areas where tension is high, the official said.

