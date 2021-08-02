scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute LIVE Updates: Himanta directs Assam Police to withdraw FIR against Mizoram MP

Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute Live News Updates: The Mizoram government said it would withdraw the FIR filed against Himanta Biswa Sarma.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2021 9:24:43 am
Security personnel stand guard outside the Mizoram house in Guwahati. (PTI)

For the first time since the clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border almost a week ago, Chief Ministers of the two states sought to dial down the tensions between their people and security personnel.

While the Mizoram government said it would withdraw the FIR filed against Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam CM tweeted on Monday that he has directed the Police to withdraw the FIR against K Vanlalvena, the Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram who had allegedly made “threatening statements” about the border violence issue.

The developments come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a telephonic discussion with Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga towards a peaceful resolution of the border differences. After the talks, Zoramthanga said in a tweet: “…in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of their social media platform.”

Assam CM Sarma said what happened along the border was “unacceptable to the people of both the states”. “Our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive… Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM had promised to call me post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion,” he said in a tweet.

Since the border clashes which killed six Assam police personnel, there had been an impasse, with both states stationing their forces at the border, along with the CAPF — neither ready to back down.

Live Blog

09:24 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Assam Police withdraws FIR against Mizoram Police, MP K Vanlalvena

GP Singh the Special DGP of Assam Police said the case against Mizoram Police and MP K Vanlalvena has been abated. “This has been done at the instruction of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the interest of de-escalation of the tension along the border. However, criminal proceedings against erring personnel of Mizoram Police and other miscreants shall continue," he added.

08:59 (IST)02 Aug 2021
NE CMs dial down tensions, Mizoram to withdraw FIR against Himanta Biswa Sarma

08:57 (IST)02 Aug 2021
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs Assam Police to withdraw FIR against Mizoram MP

For the first time since the clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border almost a week ago, Chief Ministers of the two states sought to dial down the tensions between their people and security personnel. While the Mizoram government said it would withdraw the FIR filed against Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam CM tweeted on Monday that he has directed the Police to withdraw the FIR against K Vanlalvena, the Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram who had allegedly made “threatening statements” about the border violence issue.

At the Lailapur police outpost on the Assam-Mizoram border. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala)

Bloodstains on a ‘maati ka tension’

Over the last week, as cavalcades of cars — with TV crews, politicians, security forces — have descended on the border town of Lailapur in Assam, Khudar Ali has looked on quietly.

The border with Mizoram, an expanse of forested slopes that begins roughly a kilometre from his home, has been a flashpoint as far as the 68-year-old, a daily wager, can remember. But July 26 felt especially disturbing. It wasn’t just that six policemen died, and scores were injured, in what was possibly the bloodiest standoff between Assam and Mizoram — or that both sides have hardened their positions since. For Ali, it brought back memories of barely a year ago, when a similar “maati ka tension (tension over land)” had led to the death of his son Intaz.

