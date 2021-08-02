Assam-Mizoram border dispute LIVE Updates: Himanta directs Assam Police to withdraw FIR against Mizoram MP

Security personnel stand guard outside the Mizoram house in Guwahati. (PTI)

For the first time since the clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border almost a week ago, Chief Ministers of the two states sought to dial down the tensions between their people and security personnel.

While the Mizoram government said it would withdraw the FIR filed against Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam CM tweeted on Monday that he has directed the Police to withdraw the FIR against K Vanlalvena, the Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram who had allegedly made “threatening statements” about the border violence issue.

The developments come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a telephonic discussion with Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga towards a peaceful resolution of the border differences. After the talks, Zoramthanga said in a tweet: “…in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of their social media platform.”

Assam CM Sarma said what happened along the border was “unacceptable to the people of both the states”. “Our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive… Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM had promised to call me post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion,” he said in a tweet.

Since the border clashes which killed six Assam police personnel, there had been an impasse, with both states stationing their forces at the border, along with the CAPF — neither ready to back down.