Assam-Mizoram border dispute LIVE Updates: Tensions rise as Mizoram names CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in violence FIR

Police personnel stand guard outside Mizoram House in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has turned into a full-blown crisis when Assam summoned six officials of Mizoram’s Kolasib district and sent police after the state’s lone Rajya Sabha MP.

Mizoram retaliated by disclosing that police of Kolasib district — it borders Assam’s Cachar district and its SP is among six summoned by Assam — had lodged an FIR on July 26, the day of the incident, against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six officials.

The dispute started when six Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed in violent clashes along the border of the two states. For the last month, a tense eyeball-to-eyeball situation has prevailed at the Assam-Mizoram border along the Cachar-Kolasib districts, with security personnel of both states deployed there.

It was not clear which side had fired first as each side blamed the other. According to Assam Police officers, “miscreants” from the Mizo side started pelting stones at government officials at Lailapur town on the Cachar border. But a statement from the Mizoram Home Minister said “around 200 Assam armed police led by IGP, Assam Police accompanied by DC, Cachar, SP, Cachar and DFO, Cachar came to Vairengte Auto-rickshaw stand at around 11.30 am” and “forcibly crossed the duty post manned by CRPF personnel stationed there and overran a duty post manned by one section of Mizoram police personnel.”

Since then, the Centre had to step in and call the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of the two states to Delhi as part of efforts to dial down tensions.