Saturday, July 31, 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute LIVE Updates: Tensions rise as Mizoram names CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in violence FIR

Assam-Mizoram border dispute Updates: On Monday, six Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed in violent clashes along the border of the two states.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 31, 2021 12:08:04 pm
Police personnel stand guard outside Mizoram House in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has turned into a full-blown crisis when Assam summoned six officials of Mizoram’s Kolasib district and sent police after the state’s lone Rajya Sabha MP.

Mizoram retaliated by disclosing that police of Kolasib district — it borders Assam’s Cachar district and its SP is among six summoned by Assam — had lodged an FIR on July 26, the day of the incident, against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six officials.

Also Read |Explained: Assam-Mizoram border dispute, and its roots in two notifications dating to 1875 & 1933

The dispute started when six Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed in violent clashes along the border of the two states. For the last month, a tense eyeball-to-eyeball situation has prevailed at the Assam-Mizoram border along the Cachar-Kolasib districts, with security personnel of both states deployed there.

It was not clear which side had fired first as each side blamed the other. According to Assam Police officers, “miscreants” from the Mizo side started pelting stones at government officials at Lailapur town on the Cachar border. But a statement from the Mizoram Home Minister said “around 200 Assam armed police led by IGP, Assam Police accompanied by DC, Cachar, SP, Cachar and DFO, Cachar came to Vairengte Auto-rickshaw stand at around 11.30 am” and “forcibly crossed the duty post manned by CRPF personnel stationed there and overran a duty post manned by one section of Mizoram police personnel.”

Since then, the Centre had to step in and call the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of the two states to Delhi as part of efforts to dial down tensions.

Live Blog

Assam issues travel advisory, says going to Mizoram is not safe; Assam Police summons Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena over his alleged “threatening statement”; Follow latest updates here:

12:08 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Will set up new police posts to secure our border: Cachar DC

Cachar SP and Deputy Commissioner (DC) survey areas bordering Mizoram for setting up new police posts there. “We're setting up new posts to secure our borders. They (Mizoram) have constructed roads and established camps inside forests in our territory," DC Keerthi Jalli said.

12:02 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Assam govt issues travel advisory, says going to Mizoram is not safe

Four days after six Assam Police personnel were killed in violent clashes at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Assam government Thursday issued an unusual travel advisory asking people not to travel to Mizoram citing a “threat to personal safety”. Mizoram, meanwhile, objected to a large contingent of Assam Police personnel being mobilised at the interstate border. (Read Tora Agarwala's report)

11:52 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Border clashes: Assam Police summons Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena, pastes notice at his Delhi residence

The Assam Police has summoned Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on August 1 for questioning over his alleged “threatening statement” in connection with the Monday violence along the interstate border, and pasted a notice at his Delhi residence.

The Assam Police also said it will take “lawful action” against Vanlalvena who had allegedly made a “threatening” statement over the border clash in which five policemen and a civilian were killed. Read more

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute to the Assam Police personnel who died during Monday's clashes. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi steps in, Assam talks Supreme Court, Mizoram for peaceful ‘resolution’

The Ministry of Home Affairs had summoned the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of the two states to Delhi Wednesday as part of efforts to dial down tensions.

As the Centre stepped in, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government would deploy 4,000 commandos along the state’s 165-km boundary with Mizoram, and move the Supreme Court to ensure that the reserve forest in the disputed area is protected and no settlement comes up there. Sarma’s remarks followed a statement Monday night from Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana who accused the Assam Police of “forcibly” crossing over and overrunning a post manned by Mizoram Police.

Mizoram SOS to Centre: Free NH supply route, rail link disrupted

In his truck parked near the police outpost at Lailapur, the last Assam town on the border with Mizoram, Munazari Khan tries to take a nap in the sweltering heat.

He has been on the road for a week now. He set out from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on July 20, carrying in his truck a consignment of mattresses for delivery in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. He has been at Lailapur since Monday when violence erupted at this contested border point on National Highway 306, leaving six Assam Police personnel and a civilian dead, and several injured.

The curbs on movement are already causing concern in Mizoram. State Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi, in a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, asked the Centre to intervene and end the blockade.

“It may be stated that the National Highway 306 is the main highway for the flow of essential commodities and supplies into the state of Mizoram. The blockade is affecting the livelihood of the people of Mizoram adversely,” Lalbiaksangi said.

