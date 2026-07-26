Don’t harass minister for daughter joining student protest; don’t be surprised if my son…: Assam CM Himanta

An Assam minister’s daughter’s participation in a protest in Guwahati, calling for the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has sparked a buzz in the state, prompting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to appeal that the minister not be “harassed over it” and argue that parents should not be held answerable for such actions of their children.

On Thursday, a protest in solidarity with those in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanding Pradhan’s resignation had been held in Guwahati’s designated protest site, Chachal, amid heavy deployment of police and CRPF.

Later, as images and videos of the protest began circulating on social media, one participant among the hundreds there caught the attention of observers: Assam Cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta’s daughter, Dibisa Mahanta.

Mahanta is a leader from BJP’s regional ally, Asom Gana Parishad, and is currently minister for Revenue and Disaster Management; Science, Technology and Climate Change; and General Administration.

In purported videos from the protest, Dibisa, who completed two postgraduate degrees from the United Kingdom last year, can be heard raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seeking “justice”.

In another video, she can purportedly be heard saying, “It is very sad, and I cannot express how bad I feel about the violence that is going on. The students just wanted to do a peaceful protest, which went so violent. There was a lathi-charge, there was tear gas, everything went on, but I want to say that I’m so proud of each and every student who showed up that day and showed their bravery, and they inspired me to come out here.”

While Keshab Mahanta, who is engaged in flood relief activities, has not commented on the matter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma weighed in when a reporter asked him about it after a press conference Saturday night.

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‘Will speak to her’

“How can I be answerable for what my children say? My own brother does not agree with anything I say. My children also don’t agree with a lot of things I say… All the reporters here who make reels against the BJP, their parents are all BJP… She has spoken against Modi ji, (and) I am sad about that. If I ever meet her, I will speak to her as well,” he said.

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“Don’t be surprised if my son, too, says something wrong tomorrow. My son will be a lawyer in the future and may represent people I don’t like. Once children grow up and become adults, their actions should not be linked with their parents… What she said was wrong, but for that, we will speak to the girl. Why will we harass the father?” he said.

The Assam Police arrested at least six people in connection with the protest under charges that include “acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India”, promoting enmity between different groups and criminal conspiracy.

Following days of youth-led protests in Delhi and other parts of the country, Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned as Union Education Minister.