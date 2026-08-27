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A decades-old friendship, two tea families and the making of India’s first commercial matcha

At Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Assam, a friendship between two tea-growing families that began in the 1980s led to years of knowledge exchange, Japanese mentorship and, eventually, the production of India’s first commercial matcha.

matcha, assam matcha tea, matcha dessert,The economics of tea have changed. Production costs have risen, margins have narrowed, and estates face increasing pressure to survive on conventional black tea alone. (Express photo)
Written by: Deekshita Baruah
11 min readAug 27, 2026 05:19 PM IST First published on: Aug 27, 2026 at 05:19 PM IST

The first thing that strikes you at Chota Tingrai Tea Estate is the green.

Spread across more than 1,000 acres in Assam’s Tinsukia district, rolling tea plantations stretch as far as the eye can see.

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By 7:30 am, the estate is already stirring: workers pass through the gates, tea baskets creak, and leaves rustle across the gardens. It is the familiar soundscape of an Assam tea estate beginning another day.

Inside the factory, however, something less familiar is underway.

Leaves grown in Assam are being turned into matcha, a tea deeply rooted in Japan’s centuries-old tea culture and now finding new audiences around the world.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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