Assam woman decapitated, accused husband dies after jumping from police vehicle

A man accused of decapitating his wife died after jumping out of a police vehicle in an attempt to escape while he was being taken to a hospital here for a medical examination in the early hours of Monday, a top official said.
Authorities at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said the accused was brought to the hospital dead following an accident.
Ramanuj Goswami, a cab driver, was accused of killing his wife at their residence here last week in a fit of rage following her alleged extra-marital affair. The severed head of his wife, Riya Talukdar, was later found wrapped in a polythene bag inside a fridge.
Goswami surrendered two days after the murder.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati, Tabu Ram Pegu said Goswami, who was in custody at the Hatigaon police station, complained of uneasiness.