Assam woman decapitated, accused husband dies after jumping from police vehicle

Ramanuj Goswami, a cab driver, was accused of killing his wife in their residence here last week in a fit of rage over her alleged extra-marital affair. (File photo)

A man accused of decapitating his wife died after jumping out of a police vehicle in an attempt to escape while he was being taken to a hospital here for a medical examination in the early hours of Monday, a top official said.

Authorities at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said the accused was brought to the hospital dead following an accident.

Ramanuj Goswami, a cab driver, was accused of killing his wife at their residence here last week in a fit of rage following her alleged extra-marital affair. The severed head of his wife, Riya Talukdar, was later found wrapped in a polythene bag inside a fridge.