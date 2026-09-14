Assam woman decapitated, accused husband dies after jumping from police vehicle

Authorities at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said the accused was brought to the hospital dead following an accident.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 14, 2026 04:42 PM IST
Assam Police ULFA-I arrestRamanuj Goswami, a cab driver, was accused of killing his wife in their residence here last week in a fit of rage over her alleged extra-marital affair. (File photo)
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A man accused of decapitating his wife died after jumping out of a police vehicle in an attempt to escape while he was being taken to a hospital here for a medical examination in the early hours of Monday, a top official said.

Authorities at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said the accused was brought to the hospital dead following an accident.

Ramanuj Goswami, a cab driver, was accused of killing his wife at their residence here last week in a fit of rage following her alleged extra-marital affair. The severed head of his wife, Riya Talukdar, was later found wrapped in a polythene bag inside a fridge.

Goswami surrendered two days after the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati, Tabu Ram Pegu said Goswami, who was in custody at the Hatigaon police station, complained of uneasiness.

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