Assam launches helpline for residents stranded

Government of Assam on Monday launched a helpline for the state’s residents who are stranded outside in the lockdown and have no financial means to sustain.

“To help people of Assam stranded in other states we have launched an #AssamCOVIDHelpline No 96-1547-1547. Once people call here, they get an automated response with a link requesting them to submit their details. Upon verification, we shall submit an amount to help them,” state finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

“Those who are not able to fill the links themselves, we have a group of young volunteers from Gauhati University,Assam Engineering College and Cotton College who assist these people in filling the details. Volunteers will call back everyone to take details,” he added.

Moreover, Sarma announced in a press briefing in Guwahati that state government has given $1,000 each to 21 Assam residents who are stuck outside India due to international travel prohibitions after having travelled there for temporary reasons. The second instalment of $1,000 is scheduled to be paid on April 25.

The government also received requests from around 900 persons who had gone to other parts of India for cancer, kidney, heart and liver transplant treatments but are now stuck due to lockdown. To the accounts of 213 such persons, the government has paid Rs 25,000 each as of now, and the verification of details of 700-odd other persons are ongoing.

