Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Election 2026: Key dates here

Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. The polling and counting will take place on different dates for each state/UT.

In Assam, the contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, including Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), against Opposition Congress and its partners.

Assam Election 2026: Polling and Result Date

Polling Date: 9th April 2026

Voting Time: 7:00 am- 6:00 pm

Result Date: 4th May 2026

Counting Time: From 8:00 am onwards

Kerala Election 2026: Polling and Result Date

In Kerala, the main battle is between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI(M) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress, with BJP-led NDA also in the frame.

Polling Date: 9th April 2026

Voting Date: 7:00am- 6:00pm

Result Date: 4th May 2026

Counting Time: From 8:00am onwards

Puducherry Election 2026: Polling and Result Date

In Puducherry, the contest is likely to centre around the BJP- led National Democratic alliance (NDA) and the Congress-DML alliance, which has been the political forces in the Union Territory.