Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Election 2026: Key dates here

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Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. The polling and counting will take place on different dates for each state/UT.
In Assam, the contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, including Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), against Opposition Congress and its partners.
In Kerala, the main battle is between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI(M) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress, with BJP-led NDA also in the frame.
In Puducherry, the contest is likely to centre around the BJP- led National Democratic alliance (NDA) and the Congress-DML alliance, which has been the political forces in the Union Territory.
The counting of votes for Assam, Kerala and Puducherry Assembly elections can be tracked live through multiple platforms. Viewers can follow real-time updates on the official Election Commission of India website, which provides constituency-wise trends and results.
Live coverage can be accessed on th Indian Express website (https://indianexpress.com/) and its live blogs, along with the television channel and social media sites. Additionally, one can find results and key updates on YouTube and social media handles of major news organisations.
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