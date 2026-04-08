Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: How to check Voter List, and Polling Station

The current phase of Assembly elections will begin Thursday, April 9, with voting taking place in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. The Election Commission of India has released the electoral rolls and other details crucial for voters to exercise their rights.

The Assam elections will be keenly watched with sitting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoping to return to power. The Opposition Congress is alleging instability under the present rule, and has batted for change as a key factor in their electoral campaign.

In Kerala, the election battle is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) for the Assembly elections. The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third consecutive term.