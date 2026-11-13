At least 23 killed as minibus collides with truck near Kaziranga in Assam

At least 23 people died on Friday, and several others were injured in a collision that happened near Kaziranga National Park, district administration officials said.

Biswajit Phukan, district commissioner of Golaghat, told The Indian Express that at least 23 people have been confirmed dead as of 5:30 pm Friday.

The head-on collision happened between a minibus and a container truck in the Rangajan area of Golaghat district.

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Friday said that the scale of the loss had “shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one.”

“No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief,” Sarma said in an X post.