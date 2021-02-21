Assam hikes daily wage of tea garden workers

Wage of tea workers increased from Rs. 167 to Rs. 217,” a government statement on Saturday’s Cabinet decisions released in the evening said. (Representational)

The Assam government on Saturday increased the wages of tea garden workers from Rs 167 to Rs 217, coming on the heels of a long standing demand of the community and political promises for the same.

“For equal wages of small tea workers one man committee under Principal Secretary Dr JB Ekka will be formed. Wage of tea workers increased from Rs. 167 to Rs. 217,” a government statement on Saturday’s Cabinet decisions released in the evening said.

Last Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a rally in the state that the party will ensure a Rs 365 per day wage to tea garden workers of Assam if elected to power.