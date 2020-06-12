Assam govt orders probe into Baghjan gas leak and fire

The extent of the damage — both to humans and the environment—is being assessed. (Express Photo by Diganta Rajkhowa) The extent of the damage — both to humans and the environment—is being assessed. (Express Photo by Diganta Rajkhowa)

Two days after an Oil India Ltd (OIL) well in Assam’s Tinsukia district caught fire following a blowout, the state government Thursday ordered a high-level probe into the ecological disaster.

The fire at Baghjan 5 well—close to the ecologically-sensitive Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri-Motapung wetland—occurred 14 days after natural gas started leaking from the well. It has led to the death of two firemen and displaced thousands.

The extent of the damage — both to humans and the environment—is being assessed.

A statement on Thursday from OIL said: “Extent of the fire has been contained to the well.” It also said “no flash fire is reported from the nearby areas”.

A statement from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office said the CM has ordered a probe into the blowout and subsequent fire. He has sought a report within 15 days.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, too, ordered a three-member committee to probe the incident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.