Assam govt orders probe into Baghjan gas leak and fire

Two days after an Oil India Ltd (OIL) well in Assam’s Tinsukia district caught fire following a blowout, the state government Thursday ordered a high-level probe into the ecological disaster.
The fire at Baghjan 5 well—close to the ecologically-sensitive Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri-Motapung wetland—occurred 14 days after natural gas started leaking from the well. It has led to the death of two firemen and displaced thousands.
The extent of the damage — both to humans and the environment—is being assessed.
A statement on Thursday from OIL said: “Extent of the fire has been contained to the well.” It also said “no flash fire is reported from the nearby areas”.
A statement from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office said the CM has ordered a probe into the blowout and subsequent fire. He has sought a report within 15 days.
The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, too, ordered a three-member committee to probe the incident.
